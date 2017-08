Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ikonics Corp:

* Ikonics releases earnings and market status and announces new share repurchase authorization

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Says ‍approved share repurchase authorization for an additional 100,000 shares of company's common stock​

* Ikonics Corp qtrly ‍net sales $4.7 million versus $4.2 million​