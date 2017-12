Dec 8 (Reuters) - IL&FS Engineering And Construction Co Ltd :

* GOT FAX OF ACCEPTANCE FROM GAIL FOR PIPELINE LAYING WORKS UNDER NATURAL GAS PIPELINE PROJECT IN JHARKHAND/WEST BENGAL

* SAYS TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT IS 2.16 BILLION RUPEES (EXCLUDING GST)

* CONTRACT TO BE COMPLETED IN 15 MONTHS FROM DATE OF FOA; ADDITIONAL 2 MONTHS FOR PRE-COMMISSIONING, COMMISSIONING Source text - bit.ly/2y7w5v0 Further company coverage: