Oct 5 (Reuters) - ILIAD:

* REG-ILIAD - SUCCESSFUL €650 MILLION ISSUE OF 7-YEAR BONDS

* BONDS HOLD AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.5%

* ‍ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED, WITH OVER EUR 2 BILLION WORTH OF INVESTOR APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)