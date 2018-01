BRIEF-Illinois Tool Works Inc Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.22

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc:

* ITW REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 REVENUE $3.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.55 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.45 TO $7.65

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $1.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE BY 6% AT MIDPOINT TO $7.45 TO $7.65

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.22 INCLUDES A ONE-TIME $658 MILLION CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH PASSAGE OF “TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”

* ITW - ‍ EXPECTS TO ACCELERATE PLANS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO TO ABOUT 50% OF FREE CASH FLOW ON RUN RATE BASIS IN AUG 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

* SEES Q1 2018 ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.75 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S