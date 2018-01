Jan 26 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA AWARDED $26.7M IN PATENT SUIT AGAINST ARIOSA DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

* ILLUMINA INC - ‍FEDERAL JURY IN SAN FRANCISCO RULED IN CO'S FAVOR IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT FILED AGAINST ARIOSA DIAGNOSTICS, NOW OWNED BY ROCHE​