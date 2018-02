Feb 9 (Reuters) - Imagi International Holdings Ltd :

* IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD SEES ‍INCREASE IN FY NET LOSS AFTER TAX BY 5%​

* ‍EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO NET LOSS FROM CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD-FOR-TRADING OF HK$317 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)