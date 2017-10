Oct 20 (Reuters) - IMAGINARIUM SA:

* TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 4.6 MILLION EUROS THROUGH CREDIT COMPENSATION‍​

* SAYS MOVES FORWARD IN PROCESS TO COMPLETE RESTRUCTURING, SEES TO SIGN AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS Source text: bit.ly/2ywWyGt

