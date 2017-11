Nov 2 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* COURT ‍SANCTIONED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BY WHICH DEAL WITH CBFI INVESTMENT IS BEING IMPLEMENTED​

* ‍SCHEME HAS BECOME FULLY UNCONDITIONAL, SUBJECT ONLY TO DELIVERY OF COURT ORDER TO REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES​

* ‍DE-LISTING OF IMAGINATION SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT BY 8.00 A.M., 3 NOVEMBER 2017​