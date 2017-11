Nov 2 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* ‍FOLLOWING DELIVERY OF COURT ORDER, SCHEME HAS NOW BECOME EFFECTIVE, TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF IMAGINATION IS NOW OWNED BY CBFI​

* ‍SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS ON REGISTER OF CO AT SCHEME RECORD TIME ON 3 NOV 2017, WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 182 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH SCHEME SHARE HELD​