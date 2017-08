July 27 (Reuters) - Imax China Holding Inc

* Board has recommended that no interim dividend be paid in respect of six months ended 30 June 2017.

* HY total revenue $51.6 million versus $55.1 million

* HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the co $16.5 million versus $17.7 million