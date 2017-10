Oct 26 (Reuters) - Imax Corp

* Imax Corp - Qtrly ‍net loss attributable to common shareholders $0.01 per diluted share - SEC filing​

* Imax Corp - Qtrly ‍adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for Q3 was $0.08 per diluted share​

* Imax Corp - Qtrly ‍ revenues $98.8 million versus $86.550 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $85.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S