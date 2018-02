Feb 20 (Reuters) - Imax Corp:

* IMAX - MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER HAD $35 MILLION FOUR-DAY GLOBAL DEBUT ON 676 SCREENS (EXCLUDING CHINA)

* IMAX CORP - ‍DOMESTICALLY, BLACK PANTHER GROSSED $23.5 MILLION IN FOUR DAYS ON 404 IMAX DOMESTIC SCREENS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: