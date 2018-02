Feb 22 (Reuters) - Imbalie Beauty Ltd:

* ‍BRENT KAIRUZ HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF IMBALIE BEAUTY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍ESNA COLYN, FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL SUPPORT BRENT KAIRUZ IN POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER​