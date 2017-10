Oct 17 (Reuters) - INDUSTRIAL MILK COMPANY SA:

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE AT $134 MILLION (+/- $2 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2017 NET INCOME AT $21 MILLION (+/- $1 MILLION)

* SEES TOTAL DEBT AT END-2017 AT $65 MILLION