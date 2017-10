Aug 4 (Reuters) - IMCD NV:

* REG-IMCD TO ACQUIRE THE CANADIAN AND US SPECIALTY CHEMICALS AND INGREDIENTS DISTRIBUTOR L.V. LOMAS

* ‍TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF CANADIAN AND US SPECIALTY CHEMICALS AND INGREDIENTS DISTRIBUTOR L.V. LOMAS​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE PAID FROM AVAILABLE CASH AND EXISTING BANK FACILITIES.​

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY REGULATORY REVIEW AND IS EXPECTED AT END OF AUGUST 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)