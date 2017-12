Nov 30 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* IMMERSION CORP - APPOINTMENT OF CARL SCHLACHTE, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* IMMERSION CORP - VIC VIEGAS HAS AGREED TO RESIGN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR

* IMMERSION CORP - SCHLACHTE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD DURING HIS TENURE AS INTERIM CEO