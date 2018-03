March 8 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* IMMERSION FILES ADDITIONAL LAWSUITS AGAINST SAMSUNG IN U.S. AND CHINA

* IMMERSION - FILED SECOND COMPLAINT IN U.S. COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO ALLEGING INFRINGEMENT OF CO’S U.S. PATENT 8,619,051

* IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS