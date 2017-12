Dec 19 (Reuters) - IMMOBEL SA:

* IMMOBEL AND REAL I.S. AG ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT ON SALE, OF INFINITY WORKING & SHOPPING SA

* SALE BY IMMOBEL OF 100% OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY INFINITY WORKING & SHOPPING TO REAL I.S. AG

* SALE BASED ON VALUATION OF THE ASSETS OF INFINITY WORKING & SHOPPING, ESTIMATED AT ABOUT 80 MEUR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)