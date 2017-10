Sept 29 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE QUOTA OF 88.6% WITH RESPECT OF OUTSTANDING VOLUME OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018 IN COURSE OF ITS INCENTIVISED CONVERSION INVITATION​

* ‍NOMINAL VALUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS OUTSTANDING THUS WILL BE REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 32.8 MILLION​