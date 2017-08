BRIEF-Immofinanz completes sale of Gerling Quartier

July 24 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ COMPLETES THE SALE OF THE GERLING QUARTIER TO QUANTUM AND PROXIMUS

* COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES INVOLVED IN SALE HAD A BOOK VALUE OF SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN EUR 100 MILLION AT END OF 2016

* ‍SALE PRICE EXCEEDED BOOK VALUE​

* OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS FOR TRANSFER AND COMPLETION OF COLOGNE PROPERTIES WILL HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON RESULTS OF PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

* THIS IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO A NEGATIVE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION (PRE-TAX) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR -10.0 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)