March 8 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: IMMOFINANZ AG RESOLVES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME 1/2018

* REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO START AT EARLIEST ON 14 MARCH 2018

* VOLUME AMOUNTS UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 15 MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)