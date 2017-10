Oct 23 (Reuters) - Immune Design Corp

* Immune Design announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Immune Design Corp - ‍plans to offer and sell up to 16 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering​

* Immune Design Corp - ‍net proceeds of offering to fund its Phase 3 clinical trial for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients & to continue to develop CA21