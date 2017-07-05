FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals' oncology unit announces additional clinical trial results on the efficacy of Ceplene in combination with low-dose IL-2 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 12:46 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals' oncology unit announces additional clinical trial results on the efficacy of Ceplene in combination with low-dose IL-2 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals' oncology subsidiary, Cytovia, announces additional clinical trial results on the efficacy of Ceplene® in combination with low-dose IL-2 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, recently published in leukemia, a leading Hematology Journal

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - ‍investigators said about 60% of AML patients who received treatment with Ceplene/IL-2 harbored NK cells potentially reactive with leukemic cells​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.