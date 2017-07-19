BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals provides update on plan to spin-off Cytovia

July 19 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals provides update on plan to implement a spin-off of Cytovia into a separate publicly traded oncology company

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Immune shareholders to receive additional pro rata shares in Cytovia​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - new Cytovia, will focus on development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology and hematology therapeutics

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍it is contemplated that a pro rata distribution of shares in Cytovia would be issued to Immune shareholders as a dividend​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - spin-off expected to create 2 independent publicly-traded cos with distinct strategic plans, leadership

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - initial core asset of Cytovia will be Ceplene

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - ‍spin-off intended to take form of tax-free distribution to co's shareholders of common stock of a new publicly-traded Cytovia​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍immune will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under its existing symbol, "imnp."​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - proposed Cytovia spin-off transaction will not require approval of Immune's shareholders

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - Cytovia's strategic plan includes commercializing ceplene in select territories, consider potential acquisitions

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will allow Immune to become a pure play immuno-inflammation, clinical stage development company

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - Cytovia's strategic plan also includes rejuvenation of synergistic late-stage development or commercial-stage immuno-oncology drugs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: