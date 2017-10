Sept 28 (Reuters) - IMMUNICUM AB ‍​

* REG-IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF HCC PHASE I/II CLINICAL STUDY

* ‍ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM COMPLETED PHASE I/II SAFETY, TOLERABILITY CLINICAL TRIAL OF ILIXADENCEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)