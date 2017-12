Dec 29 (Reuters) - IMMUNICUM AB:

* REG-IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES THE OUTCOME OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* ‍90 PERCENT SECURED RIGHTS ISSUE WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON 2 NOVEMBER 2017 HAS BEEN COMPLETED​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 200 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS.​

* ‍RIGHTS ISSUE PROVIDES IMMUNICUM WITH APPROXIMATELY SEK 168 MILLION AFTER DEDUCTION OF TRANSACTION COSTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)