Dec 5 (Reuters) - Immunicum Ab:

* REG-IMMUNICUM AB PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH RIGHTS ISSUE AND LISTING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* AT FULL SUBSCRIPTION, MMUNICUM WILL RECEIVE ISSUE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 223 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS.

* FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM SET FOR 15 JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)