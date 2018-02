BRIEF-Immunogen Inc Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Common Share, Basic And Diluted Of $0.11‍​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc:

* IMMUNOGEN REPORTS PIPELINE PROGRESS AND 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.11‍​

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $39.45 MILLION VERSUS $13.85 MILLION

* IMMUNOGEN - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH COMBINED WITH EXPECTED CASH REVS FROM PARTNERS & COLLABORATORS WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.12, REVENUE VIEW $32.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 BETWEEN $115 MILLION AND $120 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $58.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IMMUNOGEN SAYS TO MOVE TO OPERATING MODEL THAT WILL RELY ON EXTERNAL MANUFACTURING AND QUALITY TESTING FOR DRUG SUBSTANCE

* IMMUNOGEN - TO MOVE TO OPERATING MODEL THAT WILL ALSO RELY ON EXTERNAL MANUFACTURING AND QUALITY TESTING FOR DRUG PRODUCT FOR DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* DECOMMISSIONING NORWOOD FACILITY WILL RESULT IN ANTICIPATED COST SAVINGS OF OVER $20 MILLION DURING NEXT FIVE YEARS

* IMMUNOGEN -IMPLEMENTING ‍NEW OPERATING MODEL TO LEAD TO RAMP-DOWN OF MANUFACTURING, QUALITY ACTIVITIES AT NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS FACILITY BY 2018 END​

* ‍ IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW OPERATING MODEL WILL LEAD TO FULL EXIT AT NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS FACILITY BY EARLY 2019​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: