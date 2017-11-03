FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ImmunoGen reports Q3 loss per share $0.61
#Regulatory News
November 3, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-ImmunoGen reports Q3 loss per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc

* ImmunoGen reports recent progress and third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $8.5 million versus $7.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $33.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ImmunoGen Inc - ‍Has updated its guidance for 2017​

* Revenue guidance remains unchanged and is expected to be between $115 million and $120 million

* ImmunoGen Inc - ‍Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 are expected to be between $260 million and $265 million​

* ImmunoGen- Operating expenses for 2017 are now expected to be between $170 and $175 million, compared to previous guidance of $175 to $180 million

* ImmunoGen - Expects current cash combined with expected cash revenue from partners & collaborators will enable co to fund operations into Q4 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

