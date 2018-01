Jan 11 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN CARBONE CANCER CENTER TO EXPAND SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN (IMMU-132) INTO PROSTATE CANCER

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - ‍IMMUNOMEDICS TO FUND PHASE 2 STUDY SPONSORED BY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN​