FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Immunomedics, Covance enter into master services agreement
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics, Covance enter into master services agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics Inc says ‍on July 31, co and Covance Inc entered into a master services agreement - SEC filing​

* Immunomedics Inc - simultaneous with execution of agreement, covance and company executed a first work order with an effective date of july 31, 2017

* Immunomedics - pursuant to terms of agreement, Covance to provide clinical services for clinical study or studies to co​

* Immunomedics - under work order, co engaged Covance as clinical research organization to perform services in co's phase 3 clinical trial of sacituzumab govitecan Source text: (bit.ly/2wsVbnw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.