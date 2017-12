Dec 7 (Reuters) - ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd:

* IMMUNOPRECISE TO ACQUIRE MODIQUEST RESEARCH BV

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - TRANSACTION IS ACCRETIVE IN BOTH REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD- AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MODIQUEST

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - DEAL FOR EUR 7 MILLION

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - COMPANY HAS ALSO AGREED TO APPOINT ONE OF PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS OF MODIQUEST TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS