Jan 22 (Reuters) - Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd:

* IMMUNOPRECISE TO STRATEGICALLY INVEST IN FOUNDATIONAL NEXT GENERATION ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGY

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES - ‍AGREED TO INVEST $5 MILLION IN EXPANSION & DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITY FOR SINGLE CELL‘S FOUNDATIONAL TECHNOLOGY​

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES - INVESTMENT WILL RESULT IN CO OWNING ABOUT 10% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF SINGLE CELL