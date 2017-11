Nov 10 (Reuters) - IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL)

* NET SALES FOR Q3 2017 WERE SEK 27 THOUSAND (5 K)‍​

* THE NET LOSS FOR Q3 2017 WAS SEK 11,589 THOUSAND (-4,048 K)‍​