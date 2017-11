Nov 8 (Reuters) - IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC:

* RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £32.6 MILLION PURSUANT TO PLACING, WHICH CLOSED ON 7 NOVEMBER 2017​

* TOTAL OF 32,034,471 ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO PLACING, PLACING PRICE IS 101.75 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE