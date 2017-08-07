FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) CII extended-release tablets

* Impax Laboratories - ‍announced settlement agreement to resolvea contract dispute relating to agreement entered into in June 2010 among endo international

* Impax - co to pay Endo royalty rate that splits co’s gross profits for sales of oxymorphone hydrochloride CII ER products, starting January 1, 2018​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍orange Book listed patents for Opana ER extend until November 2029.​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍further terms of settlement were not disclosed.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.