Sept 18 (Reuters) - IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC :

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PAX WORLD MANAGEMENT LLC

* TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PAX AT AN INITIAL VALUATION OF US$52.5 MILLION

* ADDITIONAL CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF UP TO US$37.5 MILLION PAYABLE IN 2021, SUBJECT TO PAX'S PERFORMANCE