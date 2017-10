Oct 23 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of generic Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) tablets, 800 mg

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍impax has immediately initiated commercialization activities for a generic version of Renvela​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍sales of generic renvela are expected to benefit company's financial results this year​