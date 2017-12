Dec 8 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc:

* IMPAX RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL OF GENERIC COREG CR® (CARVEDILOL PHOSPHATE) EXTENDED-RELEASE CAPSULES

* IMPAX LABORATORIES INC - COMPANY'S ANDA IS ELIGIBLE FOR FINAL APPROVAL UPON EXPIRATION OF MARKETING EXCLUSIVITY ON MAY 7, 2018