July 17 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc:

* Impax announces FDA approval of its AB rated generic concerta® (methylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release tablets CII

* Says don't anticipate sales of generic concerta to meaningfully impact earnings in 2017​

* Says ‍preparing for launch including working to secure api quota and currently expect to launch by end of this year​