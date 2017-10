Oct 24 (Reuters) - IMPERA TOTAL RETURN AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.18 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.21 MILLION)​

* H1 OVERALL PERFORMANCE FROM SECURITIES BUSINESS OF EUR 0.24 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.27 MILLION)