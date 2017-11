BRIEF-Imperial Brands Sees No Significant Disruption To UK Ops After P&H Enters Into Administration

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc:

* ‍IN OCT 2017 PALMER & HARVEY ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH CARLYLE GROUP WITH INTENTION OF SECURING SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT

* ‍DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN THAT DESPITE IMPERIAL‘S ON-GOING SUPPORT, DIRECTORS OF P&H HAVE TODAY APPOINTED ADMINISTRATORS.​

* WAS PREPARED TO EXPLORE FURTHER ALTERNATIVES BUT OTHER PARTIES HAVE BEEN UNWILLING TO PURSUE THESE TO A SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION​

* ESTIMATE THAT P&H‘S DECISION TO ENTER ADMINISTRATION MAY HAVE A ONE-OFF IMPACT ON GROUP OPERATING PROFIT IN CURRENT FY OF UP TO £160 MILLION​

‍DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO OUR UK OPERATIONS​