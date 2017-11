BRIEF-Imperial Metals reports Q3 loss per share of C$0.02

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp -

* Imperial reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.20

* Q3 loss per share C$0.02

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to C$90.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Capital expenditures were C$22.2 million in September 2017 quarter, down from C$27.5 million in 2016 comparative quarter

* Sees 2017 ‍metal production between 96-102 million pounds copper and 84-92 thousand ounces gold.

* ‍Metal production for 2017 is not expected to meet targets set in July​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: