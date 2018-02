BRIEF-Imperial Notifies Transport Canada Of Potential Aviation Fuel Quality Issue

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd:

* IMPERIAL OIL- ‍NOTIFIED REGULATORS & CUSTOMERS OF POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC 28, 2017​

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - ALL SHIPMENTS OF AVGAS FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY WERE STOPPED AS SOON AS CO BECAME AWARE OF ISSUE ON FEB. 13, 2018

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - ‍PRIMARY CONCERN IS THAT PRODUCT QUALITY ISSUE MAY CAUSE INTERFERENCE WITH ON-BOARD FUEL GAUGE SENSORS OF AIRCRAFT USING AVGAS​

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - ‍AT THIS TIME, IMPERIAL IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REPORTED SAFETY ISSUES RELATED TO FUEL​

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - ‍AIRCRAFT THAT USE JET FUEL, ALSO KNOWN IN INDUSTRY AS “JET A,” ARE NOT IMPACTED BY THE POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY CONCERN​

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - ‍IMPERIAL HAS ALSO REQUESTED THAT ALL DISTRIBUTORS CEASE DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: