FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imperial Q3 earnings per share C$0.44
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Imperial Q3 earnings per share C$0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd:

* Imperial announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.44

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍upstream gross oil-equivalent production in Q3 was 390,000 barrels per day, 18 percent higher than Q2 of 2017​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍imperial recorded estimated net income of $371 million in Q3 of 2017, compared with net income of $1,003 million in same period of 2016​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍refinery throughput averaged 385,000 barrels per day, compared to 407,000 barrels in Q3 of 2016​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍refinery capacity utilization was 91 percent, compared to 97 percent in Q3 of 2016​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍share purchases are currently anticipated to equal approximately $250 million in Q4 of 2017​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly total revenues and other income $7,158 million versus $7,442 mln‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.46, revenue view C$7.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.