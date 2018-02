Feb 8 (Reuters) - Imperva Inc:

* IMPERVA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $91.1 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27, REVENUE VIEW $91.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: