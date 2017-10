Oct 24 (Reuters) - IMPRESA SA:

* Q3 NET LOSS 250,662 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 47.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 AD REVENUE 26.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS OBJECTIVES PROPOSED FOR THIS YEAR ARE LIKELY TO BE FULFILLED

Source text: bit.ly/2lbBdgd

