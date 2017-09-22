FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 22, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc

* Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations

* Notice of termination of agreement was given to affiliate of Pasta Romana Foods Inc.

* IRG is evaluating alternatives available to it in light of termination of agreement

* Imvescor Restaurant Group - Terminated agreement to sell all of unit groupe commensal due to material breaches of agreement by affiliate of Pasta Romana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.