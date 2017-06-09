BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

June 9 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc-

* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - ‍ q2 2017 same restaurant sales grew 2.4% over srs growth of 1.2% in Q2 2016​

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly revenue $13.3 million versus $12.1 million

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - ‍ to date, company has renovated 44 restaurants, and expects to renovate over 125 restaurants in total under RRP​

* Imvescor Restaurant Group-fully repaid long-term debt in fiscal 2016, used availability under credit facility to fund portion of an acquisition in Q2