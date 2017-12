Dec 13 (Reuters) - Imvest Spa:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES 2018-2022 BUSINESS PLAN

* SEES PRODUCTION VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 40 MILLION AND EBITDA OF EUR 30.7 MILLION IN 2022

* SEES TOTAL INVESTMENTS OF AROUND EUR 265 MILLION IN 2022